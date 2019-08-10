|
|
Senberg, Lawrence
Lawrence Senberg passed away on August 6, 2019 at the CT Hospice, Branford after a brief illness. Born in New Haven on June 27, 1947, son of Yvonne Coleman. He was a US Army veteran. He had worked at the VA Medical Center, West Haven and was a bus driver at CT Transit for 34 years. Father of Bruce Boccagno (Rachel), Anna Foley (Michael) and Jessica Meyer (Steven). Grandfather of Mackenzie Thomas, Jordan, Liliana and Christian Boccagno & Kyle Foley. Also survived by his best friend and grandson of Ryan Foley. Brother of Corinne Coleman. Predeceased by his wife Bo Senberg and a son Matthew.
The visiting hours will be Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2019