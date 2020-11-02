Trickett Jr., LawrenceLawrence "Larry" Trickett, Jr., 53, of North Haven passed away tragically on Friday, October 30th, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital from Legionnaires disease. Born in New Haven on August 31, 1967, he was the beloved son of Beverly Trickett and the late Lawrence Trickett, Sr. Larry is survived by his two wonderful children, Larry Trickett III and Megan Trickett and his sister, Barbara Watts and her husband Brian as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and a group of loyal friends, too numerous to count. Larry possessed a magnetic, larger than life personality who had a laugh that could fill a room. His favorite thing in the world was golf (second only to playing hysterical pranks on his family and friends) and felt enormously fortunate to land a job at Sleeping Giant Golf Course in Hamden as groundskeeper (likely as a cover to be able to play free golf…). He was most recently employed at the Guilford Boat Yard where he was surrounded by coworkers who he loved like family. He will be best remembered for his razor-sharp wit, generous spirit, infectious laugh and beautiful smile. He was a friend to everyone he met.Family and friends are invited to visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5th at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue for a "Celebration of Larry's Life". (masks and social distancing are always required) www.northhavenfuneral.comIn honor of his love of golf, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Tee Connecticut, an organization whose mission is to introduce the game of golf to children. Donations in Larry's name can be made at the following website: