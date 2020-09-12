Walters, Lawrence William
Lawrence William Walters (aka. Chickie or Larry) formerly of Milford, CT entered into eternal life on September 4, 2020, in Severna Park, MD. He was born on January 17, 1949 in Bridgeport, CT to George W. Walters Sr. and Marjorie E. (Lopez) Walters-Esdaile. He moved to New Haven, CT as a child where he later graduated from Wilbur Cross H. S. (class of 1967). Larry attended RETT's Electronics Institute in Boston, MA where he received his Electrical Journeyman training and then his Electrician Certifications from the State of Connecticut. He also served in the US Navy where he received a Certificate of Military Service for Honorable Service in the United States Navy before being discharged. Larry was a Telephone Lineman for Southern New England Telephone Company for 34 years before retiring and a Manager/Bartender for his Father and Stepmother at Sonny & Viv's in Newhall Ville. Larry was also a member of The War Zone CB Club of New Haven and Free Riders Motorcycle Club of Bridgeport, where he was known as Malibu or Chick. Larry then moved to Maryland in 2000 to be with Lynn (Ferrebee) Woods, where he then spent his remaining 21 years of life in bliss.In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memory, daughter: Michelle Walters of Charlotte, NC, grandchildren: Tyler Walters of New Haven, CT, Jodi Walters of Brooklyn, NY and Amoy Walters-Williams, Akilah & Bishop Morgan all of Charlotte, NC and great granddaughter Addison Walters, of New Haven, CT. Life Partner: Lynn Woods of MD, sisters: Carla Esdaile-Bragg, and Robin Walters both of CT, Cheryl Walters, Cynthia Lucky, and Georgia Edwards all of VA and brothers: George Walters Jr. (Elizabeth) of NY, Scot Esdaile (Adrien) of CT, Glenn Walters of FL, Gregory Walters and Anthony Walters both of CT. Special daughter: Mia Mack-Martin (Terry) of NC and a host of other relatives and friends. Larry was predeceased by his father George W. Walters Sr., son Joseph L. Walters, grandmother Lillian Holland, brother Stephen Walters, step mother Vivian Walters, and step father Luther Esdaile.
A Celebration of life for Lawrence Walters will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10 am at King's Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St, Milford, CT; with calling hours on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight Street, New Haven, CT from 5-7 pm. Interment will take place in Kings Highway Cemetery Milford, CT. To leave a message of condolence for the Walters family or view the online obituary, please visit, http://curvinkcouncil.com
