Services
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church
425 Newhall St.
Hamden, CT
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church
425 Newhall St.
Hamden, CT
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church
425 Newhall St.
Hamden, CT
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
State Veterans' Cemetery
317 Bow Lane
Middletown, CT
L.C. Williams Obituary
Williams, L.C.
L.C. Williams, 96, of Hamden, departed this earthly realm on April 1, 2019. He was the widower of Carline C. Williams. Mr. Williams, the son of the late Rubin and Alberta Mack, was born on January 31, 1923, in Columbia, SC. He enlisted in the Army in July 1943 and was honorably discharged in February 1946, where he served as a Sergeant. For over thirty-five years, he worked as a contractor, specializing in plastering. L.C. leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Leroy C. Williams and Larry C. Williams (Constance), seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Mr. Williams' life and legacy will be held Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church, 425 Newhall St., Hamden. Viewing and visitation will be held at the church from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. in the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Christoph Foundation, Inc., 130 Springside Ave., New Haven, CT 06515. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven, CT. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2019
