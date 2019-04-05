Williams, L.C.

L.C. Williams, 96, of Hamden, departed this earthly realm on April 1, 2019. He was the widower of Carline C. Williams. Mr. Williams, the son of the late Rubin and Alberta Mack, was born on January 31, 1923, in Columbia, SC. He enlisted in the Army in July 1943 and was honorably discharged in February 1946, where he served as a Sergeant. For over thirty-five years, he worked as a contractor, specializing in plastering. L.C. leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Leroy C. Williams and Larry C. Williams (Constance), seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Mr. Williams' life and legacy will be held Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church, 425 Newhall St., Hamden. Viewing and visitation will be held at the church from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. in the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Christoph Foundation, Inc., 130 Springside Ave., New Haven, CT 06515. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven, CT. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2019