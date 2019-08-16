|
|
Berliner, Leah
Leah Elaine Silver Berliner, "Grammy," resident of Hamden, died peacefully, surrounded by her adoring family, on August 4, 2019. She was 100 years young. She was a remarkable woman upon whom all relied for her ability to bring wisdom, insight and clarity to any issue, be it important life choices or dispensing the recipe for her justly famous rum cake. She was an optimist, a loyal friend, a fierce social justice advocate and a tireless ball of energy. Together with her late husband, Robert W. Berliner, she created a haven to nurture their children and support them to choose their paths through life without interference, but with guidance, understanding and, especially, unconditional love.
Leah was born on October 11, 1918, in Lawrence, New York on the south shore of Long Island, to Henry and May Meryash Silver, her father a lawyer and her mother a homemaker. She was a graduate of Lawrence High School, Adelphi College and the Columbia School of Social Work. She spent much of her professional life working for social service agencies, first as a case worker for the Foster Home Bureau of the New York Association for Jewish Children. While there, she proudly joined the Social Service Employees Union Local 19. She moved to Chevy Chase, Maryland in 1950, where after time off for raising children, she served as a Field Director for the Girl Scout Council of the Nation's Capital. She was much respected for her work with the leaders of Girl Scout troops, where she used her social work skills as an advisor and mentor. She moved to Hamden in 1973, where she involved herself in the community, working with Planned Parenthood, The New Haven Free Public Library and the Yale University Committee on the Education of Women, among many other groups.
She was a lifelong Democrat, a reader, a hiker and tent camper, and an avid birder who traveled widely with her husband Bob looking at birds—a brief summary of a long list.
She is survived by her children Robert Jr. (Kathleen Ameche), Alice Hadler (James), Henry (Mickey Kavanagh), and Nancy (Alan Plattus), 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for 2:00 PM, October 13, at the Lawn Club, New Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the New York Immigration Coalition (nyic.org/donate). To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019