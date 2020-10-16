House, LeeLee House, Jr., 88, departed his earthly life on Friday, October 9th, 2020. He was born July 3, 1932 in Winterville, NC to the late Lee House, Sr., and late Leatha Nelson-House. He lived most of his life in Greenville, NC until he relocated to New Haven, CT. He is survived by his wife Rosie House, of West Haven, CT; sisters Shirley Mae Mitchell of Springfield Garden, NY and Geraldine Gordon of Griffin, NC; daughters Victoria Covington and Yvonne Salters-Hammonds of West Haven, CT, Eula Barrett (Herbert) of Hamden, CT, Debra Padgett, Upper Marlborough, MD, Sandra Shackleford (Darius) of Snow Hill, NC, Ruby Blount of Winterville, NC and Mona Hardy of Grimesland, NC. Sons Robert House (Christine) of Hamden, CT, Thomas House (Rosa), Ronnie Freeman both of New Haven, CT, and Marcus Moore (Jescina Shannon-Moore) of Greenville, NC.A Walk-Thru visitation will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Cathedral of Higher Praise C.O.G.P. 155 Grand Ave., New Haven 06513 CT. Celebration of life will be private. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the House family, please visit,