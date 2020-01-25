|
Barrett, Lee M.
Lee M. Barrett, 19, beloved son of Mark Barrett and Tara L'Heureux-Barrett of Hamden passed away Jan. 23, 2020. In addition to his parents he is survived by a brother Will Barrett and aunts and uncles,Cynthia L'Heureux and husband Barry Rock and children Kelly, Kate and Adam, Darryl L'Heureux, Kim L'Heureux and partner Kathy Messore, Eric Barrett and wife Heike and children Angela, Krissy, Melissa (Loraine Baker Barrett) and Veleska, John Barrett and wife Sheila and children Lauren, Andrew and Bethany, and Patti McKenna. Lee was born on Valentine's Day 2000 in New Haven and was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in West Haven, class of 2018. He was currently a sophomore at Eastern Connecticut State University. In previous summers he had been employed part time as a fair and impartial umpire and as an expert busboy at Acropolis Diner in Hamden. Lee was a passionate lifetime Steeler's fan and loved the family's annual trip to Pittsburgh to see them play. Lee loved to fish at Lake Whitney with his friends, play video games with his brother, and he played baseball throughout his early and teen years. Funeral service will be held Tuesday morning at 11:00 in the Spring Glen United Church of Christ, 1825 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Calling hours at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden will be Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a . www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020