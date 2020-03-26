New Haven Register Obituaries
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
More Obituaries for Lee Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Murphy

Lee Murphy Obituary
Murphy, Lee
Lee Howard Murphy, 80, entered into eternal rest on Thurs., March 12, 2020 in YNNH. He was born on Nov. 26, 1939, to the late James (Chestiny) Murphy and Mrs. Ella Parker, in Winterville Pitt County, NC. Lee leaves to cherish his memories his daughters Danielle and Lezette Murphy, 9 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. a celebration of life will be held Mon.March 30, 2020. Viewing from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home Chapel, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Murphy family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 27, 2020
