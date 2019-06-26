McElrath, Leland F., Jr.

Leland F. McElrath, Jr. of Hamden died Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Carole (Anquillare) Laydon McElrath. Leland was born in New Haven June 8, 1933, son of the late Leland F., Sr. and Ruth Kahl McElrath. He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was a teacher for the Woodbridge Board of Education for many years until retiring. Lee had a full life, traveling extensively, summering at his cottage in Pine Grove, enjoying theater year-round at Long Wharf Theater and Wesleyan University, he loved dancing with his wife Carole, telephone calls from family members, old home restoration and historic events. He was especially proud of having been a competitor in the Mark Twain Look-A-Like contest in Hartford. He was a Past Master and recent recipient of his 35-year pin as a member of the Annawon Lodge 114 A.F & A.M in West Haven. His greatest joy came from sharing stories with former students, colleagues and friends who always remembered him as a "gentle giant". Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Mark (Lynn) McElrath of North Branford, Matthew (Inez) McElrath of Pasadena, CA, Carrie (Vaughn) Georgie of Heber City, UT, Chris (Rani) McElrath of Richardson, TX, Elmer (Sharon) Laydon of Orange, Kevin (Debbie) McElrath of Woodbridge, Cathryn Laydon of East Haven and Ceren Laydon of Hamden; 19 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son Robert Laydon and sisters, Ruth Sox and Dolores Sperry.

Friends are invited to visiting hours Friday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. A memorial service will be held Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, on-the-green Branford at 10:00. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, West Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations my be sent to the , Donor Support, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or to the West Haven Veterans Museum, 300 Hood Terrace, West Haven, CT 06516. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 27, 2019