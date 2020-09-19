1/1
Lena Esposito
1919 - 2020
Esposito, Lena
Pasqualina (Pesce) Esposito passed away peacefully at her home in East Haven on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was 101 years old. Lena, as she was known by all, was born in East Haven, CT on April 10, 1919, to the late Giuseppe and Marion (Aceto) Pesce, during a time of great change in the world. Lena grew up in a large Italian-American family, with five sisters and one brother. She attended Tuttle Elementary School, and then ended her formal schooling shortly thereafter to begin supporting her family. Lena spent many hours working in the family garden; she folded clothing at a shirt factory in Branford, and like many young people in East Haven at the time, worked a stint at Sargent & Co. At 22, she married "the boy next door" and love of her life, Tony, who she affectionately called Butch. They loved and cared for each other in a quiet, unassuming way, spending summer evenings in their backyard amidst the hydrangea and rose bushes, and winters in Florida during their retirement years. They were married for 45 years when Tony passed away.
Lena cherished spending time with and taking care of her family, especially her sisters, their husbands and her beloved nieces and nephews. She was a great cook and loved spoiling the kids behind their parents' backs. She made the best pasta fagioli imaginable and baked a fruit cake even the pickiest eaters enjoyed.
Lena entered the world during a tumultuous time and departed it during a global pandemic, but was a steadfast source of support, encouragement and banter to her family, friends, and neighbors. She will be missed dearly by her two sisters, Josephine Ardito of East Haven and Angelina Landino of South Windsor, as well as her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Anthony "Fish" Pesce and three sisters, Vivian Bruno, Jean Piscitelli and Rose Carbo.
There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:30 am the East Haven Memorial Longobardi Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main Street, East Haven. Friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 prior to the service. Lena will be laid to rest at All Saints Cemetery. Please visit Lena's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home
SEP
22
Memorial service
11:30 AM
East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home
