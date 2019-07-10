Angelini, Lena M.

Lena M. Angelini, peacefully entered into eternal rest on July 8, 2019, in the comfort of her home. Lena was born in Derby, daughter of the late Remigio and Mary Quadrella Angelina. A lifelong resident of Ansonia, she was employed as the Administrative Assistant to the C.E.O. of Armstrong Tire in New Haven for over thirty years, until her retirement. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving sister, Dolores Angelini of Ansonia, sister-in-law, Juanita Angelina of Oxford and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Carmen J. Angelini and Michael F. Angelini and a sister, Olga Ludwig. Visiting will be held on Saturday morning July 13, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Her funeral will then process to Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lena's memory may be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care at https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 11, 2019