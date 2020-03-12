|
Mandato, Lenore "Lee"
Entered into rest, March 11, 2020 Lee Mandato, 90; mother of Stephen, Paul (Laura) and David Spignesi and Janet Daniw; also survived by 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a brother Steve Rapuano; predeceased by her husbands Domenic Spignesi and Frank Mandato and a sister Marie Fasano.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Services will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial in All Saints Cemetery.Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2020