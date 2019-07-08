New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Leo A. Capezzone


1925 - 2019
Leo A. Capezzone Obituary
Capezzone, Leo A.
Saturday, July 6, 2019, Leo A. Capezzone, lifelong resident of Guilford, passed away at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown. Mr. Capezzone was born in Guilford on June 8, 1925, son of the late Lebro and Josephine Aramini Capezzone. Brother of Thomas V. Capezzone of Guilford, Celestino (Romie) Capezzone of Guilford, Julio Capezzone of Guilford, Alice Beeny of Guilford, Felicia Oppelt of Guilford and Dolores (Chickie) Rusconi of Guilford. Also survived by a loving extended family of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother, Aneglo Capezzone and three sisters, Jopsehine Coppola, Rose, Lucy and Patrina Capezzone,
Prior to working for the State of CT, Department of Transport for many years, Leo apprenticed as a cabinet maker. He enjoyed gardening, family celebrations, traveling and camping in Maine.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 11 from 9 – 10 a.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Mass of Christian Burial be celebrated in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford at 10 a.m. Burial will follow Mass in St. George Cemetery, Hubbard Rd., Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford, CT. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 9, 2019
