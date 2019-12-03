New Haven Register Obituaries
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Leon Kazlauskas
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Ansonia, IL
Leon P. Kazlauskas


1932 - 2019
Leon P. Kazlauskas Obituary
Kazlauskas, Leon P.
Leon P. Kazlauskas, 87, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Bishop Wicke H.C. in Shelton. He was the beloved husband of the late Birute Bytautas Kazlauskas. Mr. Kazlauskas was born in New Haven on July 31, 1932, son of the late Andrew and Edith Savage Kazlauskas. A resident of Ansonia since 1959, he was employed as a truck driver for Teamsters Local 443 and 677 of New Haven and Waterbury. A proud combat veteran, he honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. In his early years, Leon played the accordion in different bands and was a life member of St. Sebastian Men's Club in Ansonia. He leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Leon A. Kazlauskas (Deborah) of Oxford, Andrew J. Kazlauskas of Trumbull, Lawrence C. Kazlauskas of Ansonia and Gregory P. Kazlauskas (Melissa) of Shelton, cherished grandchildren, Kristofer, Ryan, Candice, Melanie, Zakary and Matthew Kazlauskas and Kayla Liggins, great-grandson, Caleb Kazlauskas, sister, Maryanne Cappelli of East Haven and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday December 5, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Friday, his funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment with United States Army military honors will take place in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 4, 2019
