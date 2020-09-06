1/1
Leon P. Walker
Walker, Leon P.
Leon P. Walker, an 82 year old Derby resident and husband to Gloria McLaurin Walker, entered into eternal rest Sept. 2. He was born Jan. 19, 1938 in Ansonia, son of the late Presley and Isabell Little Walker. Leon was a member of the Christ Chapel New Testament Church in New Haven, where he also served as a deacon. He worked as a machine operator for Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford. He also worked as a Court House Marshall for the Derby, Milford and Waterbury court houses. He was predeceased by his son Michael Walker and step daughter Altanese Melvin. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory his son Leon Bryant Walker of Shelton, daughter Janet Elizabeth Walker of Middlefield, his step daughter Wanda Robinson of New Haven, step sons Pastor John L. Lewis of Wallingford, Vincent S. Lewis and Vernell Moore, both of Hamden. He also leaves six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Friends may call on Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia. Calling Hours will also be held on Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (walk through only) at The Christ Chapel New Testament Church, 220 Dixwell Ave., New Haven. Funeral services will be held privately for the family.



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-King Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
