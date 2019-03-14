Haddad, Leona L. Laudicina

Leona L. Laudicina Haddad, 85, of Hamden, died March 12th at Hamden Health Care, after a long illness. She was the devoted wife of 64 years of Carlton F. Haddad. Leona was born in New Haven, Dec. 21, 1933, the daughter of the late Vito and Mary Sette Laudicina and was a Physician Assistant for Dr. Stermer for many years. A spiritual woman, she was supportive of St. Raphael's Hospital and member of the Ladies Auxilliary, receiving Woman of The Year Award. A founding member of St. Joan of Arc Church, she taught CCD and was a Eucharist Minister. She was a great cook and a good friend. Beside her husband, she is survived by her children, Cynthia Haddad and her husband, Jay Hamburger of Westport and Jonathan (Nitza) Haddad of East Haddam, a brother, Robert (Eleanor) Laudicina of FL. and grandchildren, Alison Stendbergh, Eliza Hamburger and Grace Haddad. She was pre-deceased by a sister, June Charles. Friends are invited to go directly to St. Joan of Arc Church, Saturday at 11:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 48, Southington, Ct. 06489. The Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 14, 2019