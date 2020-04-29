|
|
Altieri, Leonard
Leonard J. Altieri, 95, of Wallingford, passed away April 25, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care Center in Branford. He was born in Bridgeport on May 19, 1924, a son of the late Fred (Fedele) and Mary (Scinto) Altieri. He was a graduate of Lyman Hall High school class of 1942. Leonard began his practice in Wallingford. He was recruited by Dr Elizabeth C. Adams and moved his practice to Guilford in 1958. He was a podiatrist in Guilford for well over 30 years, best known as "Doc" with all his friends. He was a communicant of St. George's Catholic Church in Guilford and Holy Trinity in Wallingford. He was a loyal member of the Knights of Columbus serving as Grand Knight and treasurer in the early 70's. He was a founding member of the St George's carnival in Guilford which is now a town staple. He served his country during WW II in Guam he was part of 315Th Bomb Wing. He returned from the war and immediately finished his degree at Bryant College and took full advantage of the GI Bill. He is also a graduate of the Chicago school of Chiropody now part of the University of Chicago. He is survived by his sons, Matthew Altieri (Patti) of Cheshire, Christopher Altieri (Louann Vallone) of Guilford and Leonardo Altieri (Lucie) of Guilford; his sister, Lucy Rusczek of Wallingford; his grandchildren, Matthew, Taylor, Halle, Presley, and Jameson Altieri (Katelynn) Aaron Cowie; niece Mary Naccarato (Robert) and nephew Adwin (Joe) Rusczek Jr (Joanne).
Due to the ongoing pandemic, Interment is State Veteran's Cemetery will be private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in safer times at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 30, 2020