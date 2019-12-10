|
|
Rapuano, Leonard Anthony
Leonard Anthony Rapuano, 80 of New Haven passed away peacefully December 8th, 2019 at Orange Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Born January 21, 1939 in New Haven, CT, son of the late Anthony and Etta Trotta Rapuano. Survived by his loving sister, Carolyn Cavallaro, sister in law Carol Rapuano, nieces and nephews Alicia and David Cavallaro, Leslie (Anthony) Parillo, Louis Rapuano Jr, Susan Fernandes, Tina (John) Giuliano and great nieces Lauryn and Laci Giuliano. Predeceased by his brother Louis and brother in law Richard Cavallaro. He worked as a mail handler for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years. As a guard at Yale football games and at the concession stand for the New Haven Ravens. Lenny loved spending his time doing puzzles of all kinds, playing bingo, and being a part of all the day's activities. In his younger days, he could be found punting footballs to his nephew and kids in the neighborhood and he loved spending time on his boat with his nieces, nephews and cousins. Throughout the years, he enjoyed his daily walks through Westville and phone calls to check in on everyone. Celebrating July 2nd with his Trotta family cousins was a highlight of the year. Uncle Len always greeted you with a noteworthy news item of interest, especially news about the New York Yankees. A special thank you to Denise and Andree and all the staff at Orange Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for their kindness and loving care of Leonard over these past few years.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday morning from 8:30-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saints Aedan & Brendan Parish at St. Aedan Church at 10:00. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Health Care Center Resident Counsel, 225 Boston Post Road Orange, CT 06477. Share a memory and sign Lenny's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 11, 2019