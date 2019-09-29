|
Antinozzi, Leonard
Leonard (Lenny) Blace Antinozzi of Woodbridge, CT died unexpectedly of a heart attack on September 29th at the age of 62. He was the loving husband of Ellen (EJ) Gimple Antinozzi for 34 years, who loved him more than anything. Lenny was an active member of the Derby Fire Department for 47 years with the Storm Engine Company #2 where he served as Captain for 3 years. He was also a drill master of the Derby Fire Training School. Lenny graduated from the University of New Haven where he received a degree in Occupational Safety and Health. He was the facilities manager at Consolidated Industries, Cheshire, CT. He loved tinkering and brought it to a high art. He was known to all as a gentleman farmer raising goats and chickens, driving his tractor and taking his children, nieces and nephews for rides around the property. Lenny is survived by his loving children, Catie of Woodbridge, Michael and Michael's fiancee Lisa of Boston, MA, his beloved twin brother Joseph (Joe) and his wife Anne Marie, and his niece Nicole of Woodbridge, CT. He will also be missed greatly by the entire Gimple family. Lenny was lucky to have an amazing group of supportive friends, who meant the world to him. Words cannot express the depth to which he will be missed by his wife and children. Friends are invited to greet Lenny's family on Tuesday, October 1 from 5 to 7 pm in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Wednesday, his funeral service will be held in the parlor at 11 am. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Memorial contributions may be made to the Storm Engine Company #2, 151 Olivia St., Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 30, 2019