Hickman, Leonard C.

Leonard C. Hickman passed away June 5, 2020 after a brief illness at age 90. He is survived by his loving family, his two children, Paul Alan Hickman and Betsy Marie Hulse, his six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his siblings, Chester Alan, Nelson Paul, Jane Eileen, and his loving wife of 58 years, Bessie "Betty" Hickman.

Leonard was born on April 2, 1930, and grew up in Millville, New Jersey. He began his working life by enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He worked as a lineman in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska, setting up the DEW defense network, during the Korean War. After reaching the rank of Tech Sergeant, he returned to civilian life as an electrical engineer, eventually moving to Milford, CT, after receiving a job offer to work at Northeast Electronics, and retired there, as chief engineer in 1993.

He then filled his time woodworking and taking care of his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

No services will be held at his request. He will be returned to his home in Millville, NJ, to be interred in Greenwood Cemetery, at the family's convenience.



