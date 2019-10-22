|
Fazzone, Leonard
Leonard M. "Lenny" Fazzone, 61, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019. Born in New Haven on February 19, 1958 to the late Marshall and Lorraine Conroy Fazzone. Lenny will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Ashleann Fazzone and Bianca (Samuel) Fazzone-Weimerskirch; his grandchildren, Briley Fennell, Christopher and Lucas Moore, and Angel Stewart; brothers, Marshall Fazzone and Paul Fazzone; and his longtime companion, Vanna Dest.
Friends are invited to visit with his family on Thursday, October 24th from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden followed by a Memorial Service celebrating Lenny's life at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital at www.givetoynhh.org. To send condolences, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 23, 2019