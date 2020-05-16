Leonard J. Sablitz
1930 - 2020
Sablitz, Leonard J.
Leonard John Sablitz, 89, husband of 65 years to Barbara Neveski Sablitz of Wallingford passed away May 13, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Hartford May 29, 1930, a son of the late George and Estelle Winarski Sablitz, and resided in Hamden for many years before moving to Wallingford. He graduated from UCONN in 1954 with a BS degree in Horticulture from the College of Agriculture and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He was employed at the Cheshire Nursery, and then was the Superintendent at the Marsh Botanical Gardens of Yale University for many years before his retirement. Leonard was a member of St. Peter's on the Hill Church and then Grace & St. Peter's Church, and also a member of the West Woods Volunteer Fire Dept.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Lynn (Joseph) Roche of Wallingford, a son, Paul (Louise Marone) Sablitz of Cheshire, his grandchildren; Brian (Kristen) Roche, Sean (Kaitlin) Roche, Jennifer (Mark) Ritch, and Jaclyn Sablitz, and his great-grandchildren; Sophia, William, and Logan Roche, Carter, Evan and Sydney Ritch, and Ashlinn and Luca Tufano. Also surviving him are a brother-in-law, Charles Smith of Wallingford, his former daughter-in-law, Jean Sciarretto, and several nieces and nephews. Leonard was predeceased by 2 sisters, Marian Goering and Evelyn Smith, and a brother, Donald Sablitz.
Service will be private. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Haven, 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473. To send condolences, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
