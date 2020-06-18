Gagne, Leonard M.On Sunday, May 17th, 2020 Leonard M. Gagne' Passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital. Leonard (Lenny) was a longtime resident of Northford, CT, North Guilford, CT and Sutton, VT. He was born Dec. 28th, 1936, the 5th of 12 children born to the late Arthur and Nellie Wachalonis Gagne' of Northford. Leonard is survived by his four children, Amanda (Tony) Afonso of Northford, Matthew Gagne' of Albuquerque, NM, Vicki Toal of Guilford, and Todd (Cherie) Gagne' of Branford, also by his 4 grandchildren Abigail Yatzook of Clinton, Ashley Matias of Wallingford, Austin Toal of Clinton and James Burris' of Albuquerque NM, and great-grandchildren, also survived by brothers Henry (Butch), Joseph, David, and John and sisters Joan and Diane. He was predeceased by his wife Judith, Daughter in law Tonya, brothers AlbertArthur (Junnie), Robert (Bobby) and sisters Elizabeth (Betty), and Shirley. Lenny had many nicknames and titles throughout his life, Tootsie, Len, Papi, Grampa, orchard manager, logger, tree surgeon, Quarry superintendent, Train Conductor, Bee keeper. But he will be best remembered for his ever present sense of humor, genuine love for others, and his unstoppable determination. Lenny met his wife Judith in Northford and they were married on April 5, 1958 they started their life together in Northford, then as the family grew they moved into the caretaker house at Kneuer's orchard in Guilford, then in 1969 they bought their first home in North Guilford, that home would be the Gagne' Homestead for the next 30+ years. They moved to VT when Lenny retired, many enjoyable days were spent in the "cabin on the hill" Lenny was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish, glean and grow. He was always willing to share his knowledge of nature with anyone that was willing to learn. Whether it was fishing, hunting, clamming, gardening, canning or bee keeping, he loved to share all that he had learned thru the years. Lenny was determined that he was invincible. MS made it difficult for him to walk, but that only made him more determined. He would crawl for hours in his garden. Even when he was headed off to the hospital with Pneumonia he said he was hoping to get out soon because he wanted to go trout fishing. Forever the optimist! He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, and was a faithful servant until his death, his love for his creator made him appreciate nature and all its splendor even more. He was dearly loved by his congregations in Lyndonville, VT, when he lived there and Branford, CT. He loved his family and friends, although in his earlier years he rarely vocalized it. As he mellowed in his later years he began to express his true feelings, and he would do it often. In fact his last words to his children were, "I Love you more!" We will be planning a gathering to celebrate Lenny at some time in the near future, when we feel it is safe for all to attend. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit