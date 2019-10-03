|
|
Witek, Leonard
Leonard Witek, age 91, of Derby, entered into rest on Thursday October 3, 2019 in St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. He is the devoted husband of 62 years to Eileen (Cybart) Witek. He was born in Derby on December 31, 1927, son of the late John and Mary (Biesiadecki) Witek and was a lifelong Derby resident, until recently moving to Rocky Hill. Leonard was a supervisor at Pratt and Whitney for many years before his retirement in 1989. After retirement, and putting his children through college, Leonard went to college and earned degrees in both accounting and paralegal. He enjoyed vacationing throughout Europe and was a UCONN Women's Basketball Fan. He was a proud Veteran of the US Army, serving during W.W.II. He was a charter member of the Catholic War Veteran's St. Michael Post 1562 and a member of the Knights of Columbus Trinity Counsel 5467. He was also a substitute teacher at Derby High School. He is the beloved father of Susan Patten (Stephen), John Adam Witek (Kathy), Mary Witek (Monica Dragone), and proud grandfather of twin boys Adam and Andrew. He is also survived by one brother Theodore Witek, several nieces and nephews and his two furry friends Abigail and Sobieski. He was predeceased by two sisters Helen Szczesiul and Josephine DiFazio. Friends may call on Sunday October 6, 2019 from 2 to 5 pm at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St. Derby. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday October 7, at 9:30 am for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Michael Church, Derby. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Derby.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 4, 2019