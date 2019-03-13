Feitelson, Leonora

Leonora (Lee) Feitelson, 100, of 18 Tower Lane, New Haven and formerly of Santa Fe, NM, died at her home on March 11, 2019. Born in Waterbury February 5, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Fanny (Segall) and Louis Feitelson. Cherished sister of Norman Feitelson of New Haven. Beloved aunt of Marion Winkler, Ellen Iead, and Barbara Cohen. Adored great-aunt of Pamela and Rachel Winkler, Quinn and Dylan Biter, and Lindsay, Zachary and Melissa Cohen. Prior to her retirement, Lee was a teacher at Crosby High School in Waterbury. She cared deeply about people and her community. She had a passion for music, love of travel and the outdoors, and compassion for people in need. She was a dedicated volunteer to the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, Santa Fe Opera, the Lensic Theater, Kitchen Angels, Esperanza Shelter, Literacy Volunteers, and the Adaptive Ski Program. In 2010, she was honored as a Santa Fe Living Treasure. Funeral and interment services will be private. A celebration of Lee's life will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in The Towers, Private Dining Room. A period of mourning will be observed at The Towers, apartment 1501, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Towers Foundation, 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, CT 06519 or Kitchen Angels, 1222 Siler Road, Santa Fe, NM, 87507. Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2019