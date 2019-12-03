|
Hibbard, LeRoy A.
LeRoy A. Hibbard, 98, of Seymour, beloved husband of the late Shirley Childs Hibbard, entered into eternal rest on November 28, 2019 at Griffin Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Oxford, CT. on October 3, 1921 to the late Edwin and Margaret Laird Hibbard.
LeRoy was an avid golfer and had been a member of the Seymour Golf Association for many years. He played a round of golf with his sons on his 95th birthday and played miniature golf with his granddaughter, Rebecca, this past summer, scoring a couple of holes-in-one. He was a fan of the UCONN women's basketball team and loved the movies on the Hallmark Channel.
He was a veteran of World War ll, having served as a staff sergeant in the Army Air Force in the Pacific Theater of Operations. He was a machinist at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft for 25 years and was also a well respected carpenter. He enjoyed pointing out to his family the various buildings he had worked on.
He was thought of as a "Rube Goldberg" by his family as he was always coming up with unusual inventions to solve any problem he came upon. Such as his cardboard shield for the kitchen window so the sun wouldn't shine in his eyes as he was having his usual breakfast of Cheerios and Special K.
He was a former member of the Seymour Board of Education, serving for several terms in the 1960's and 1970's. He was a member of the Great Hill United Methodist Church. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and lived by the mantra "Love and Laughter" and would tell all that this is the secret to a long life. He loved to travel with his wife, taking 5 trips to their favorite place, Hawaii, also trips to San Francisco, Newport, the Cape and several cruises.
He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Priscilla Altorelli of Seymour, sons, John Hibbard and his wife Sue of Seaford, Delaware and Reverend Paul Hibbard and his wife Diane of Woodbury and son-in-law Louis Moraniec and his wife Linda of Prospect. Six granddaughters: Christina Cleri, Amanda Moraniec, Rebecca Hibbard, Linsey Hunt, Bethany Hunt and Jamie Moraniec.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son, Gary, and daughter, Claudia Moraniec, and his 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral services and burial will be private. A memorial to celebrate LeRoy's life will be held on December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Great Hill United Methodist Church, 225 Great Hill Road, Seymour. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seymour Ambulance Association or the Great Hill United Methodist Church. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, Ansonia is entrusted with the arrangements. (jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 4, 2019