Clark, Leroy
Leroy"Mickey" Clark, 85, of Woodbridge died May 4th after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Beverly Cozzi Clark. Born in Virginia, son of the late Henry and Margaret Raby Clark, Leroy worked as a foreman for the State of CT. He was a very kind and giving person, with a great sense of humor, who loved his family more than anything. He always made time for animals and people, and would do anything for them. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed going to Fenway with his family. He loved country music, westerns, and going to the movies. Leroy loved motorcycles, old cars, and tinkering with engines. Leroy was a first year member and life long supporter of the Woodbridge Fathers Baseball League, and was also a coach. He supported Woodbridge Youth Basketball and spent hours driving the team all over the state for games. Mickey always was the loudest cheerleader at our Sunday morning softball games. He will be dearly missed by all. A special thanks to Alma Colon for the wonderful care she gave him. He is survived by children Robert Clark and Debora Bonaldo both of Woodbridge, a brother William (Toni) Dorn of North Carolina, sisters Phyllis Bryant, Nancy Scott, and Edith Freeman all of Virginia, a sister-in-law Shirley Vitale and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son-in-law Gordon Bonaldo, brothers-in-law, Fonzie, Pat, and Dom Cozzi, and George Freeman, sisters-in-law, Carmel Shea, Mary DeLuca, Rona Quinlan, and Rosie Caruso. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service Thursday, May 14th at 11 a.m. in Eastside cemetery, Woodbridge. You can visit Leroy's guestbook at www.torellofh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 11, 2020.