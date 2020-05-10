Mincey, Leroy
Leroy "Poppa Roy" Mincey 74, of Hamden, Connecticut departed this life suddenly on Mon., May 4, 2020. He was born to the late Willie Mincey and Rosa Lee Jenkins in Sardis, Georgia on April 13, 1946. He was married to the love of his life, Lillie Mincey.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Lil Mincey, two daughters, Barbara Mincey and Darcel Franklin (Michael), one son, Denaris Fleming, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren along with a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Tues., May 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Calling hours 9 a.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Mincey family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 10, 2020.