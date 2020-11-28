1/1
Leslie C. Abrams
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abrams, Leslie C.
Leslie Carl Abrams, 70, of Orange, beloved husband of 47 years to Patricia (Lostritto) Abrams, passed away peacefully November 23, 2020 after complications from COVID-19. Born on October 30, 1950 in Armonk, NY, he was the son of the late George and Ellen (Koenig) Abrams.
Les grew up in upstate New York, graduating from Duanesburg High School. He was the proverbial "jack of all trades" and a master of many. He held several jobs as a truck driver hauling swinging beef from Idaho, french fries from Maine, and the US mail. He led a crew building an entire house in a weekend as a master of construction. He was a skilled diesel mechanic, fixing large trucks and machinery with ease. He served his community for 14 years as a Supernumerary Police Officer, forced to retire due to an unrelated injury. As an officer, he was awarded two Letters of Commendation and two Letters of Recognition by the Orange Board of Police Commissioners, including one for prompt action that prevented a suicide.
Les was a regular volunteer every summer in the Satellite Food Booth at the Orange Volunteer Fire Department Carnival, famous for his signature steak and cheese sandwich. He supported the department in many ways, for many years and was voted an Honorary Member by the department membership. Anyone who drove by his home knows the meticulous care he and his wife took of their property, so naturally, failing in retirement he went back to work for J&M Landscaping, where he found true friends in Joe and Gene. He also volunteered at the Shoreline Trolley Museum with his best friend, turned brother, Rodger Addil.
Les was an avid camper, 2000 mile trips were not outside his reach. He and his family visited places like Graceland, Maine, Florida, Las Vegas, and Yellowstone National Park. You could find him every year at the campground at Hammonassett Beach State Park with his family. Above all else, he was a grandfather. He had a special place in his heart for his 5 grandchildren. He would never miss a recital, dance performance, soccer match or baseball game. It would not be a surprise for him to drive across the state in a single day to see multiple competitions.
Along with his loving wife, Les leaves behind his children, Jenniffer (Denis) Lafaille, Dan (Vanessa) Abrams, and Marc (Christine) Abrams; grandchildren, Alana, Mia, Callen, Alex, and McKenna; sisters-in-law, Carol and Deborah; brother-in-law, Stephen (Monica) Lostritto, Sr.; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, George, Jr. and Stewart.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Rd., Orange. Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced; only 25 people will be allowed in at a time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Volunteer Fire Department. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Calling hours
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved