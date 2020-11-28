Abrams, Leslie C.
Leslie Carl Abrams, 70, of Orange, beloved husband of 47 years to Patricia (Lostritto) Abrams, passed away peacefully November 23, 2020 after complications from COVID-19. Born on October 30, 1950 in Armonk, NY, he was the son of the late George and Ellen (Koenig) Abrams.
Les grew up in upstate New York, graduating from Duanesburg High School. He was the proverbial "jack of all trades" and a master of many. He held several jobs as a truck driver hauling swinging beef from Idaho, french fries from Maine, and the US mail. He led a crew building an entire house in a weekend as a master of construction. He was a skilled diesel mechanic, fixing large trucks and machinery with ease. He served his community for 14 years as a Supernumerary Police Officer, forced to retire due to an unrelated injury. As an officer, he was awarded two Letters of Commendation and two Letters of Recognition by the Orange Board of Police Commissioners, including one for prompt action that prevented a suicide.
Les was a regular volunteer every summer in the Satellite Food Booth at the Orange Volunteer Fire Department Carnival, famous for his signature steak and cheese sandwich. He supported the department in many ways, for many years and was voted an Honorary Member by the department membership. Anyone who drove by his home knows the meticulous care he and his wife took of their property, so naturally, failing in retirement he went back to work for J&M Landscaping, where he found true friends in Joe and Gene. He also volunteered at the Shoreline Trolley Museum with his best friend, turned brother, Rodger Addil.
Les was an avid camper, 2000 mile trips were not outside his reach. He and his family visited places like Graceland, Maine, Florida, Las Vegas, and Yellowstone National Park. You could find him every year at the campground at Hammonassett Beach State Park with his family. Above all else, he was a grandfather. He had a special place in his heart for his 5 grandchildren. He would never miss a recital, dance performance, soccer match or baseball game. It would not be a surprise for him to drive across the state in a single day to see multiple competitions.
Along with his loving wife, Les leaves behind his children, Jenniffer (Denis) Lafaille, Dan (Vanessa) Abrams, and Marc (Christine) Abrams; grandchildren, Alana, Mia, Callen, Alex, and McKenna; sisters-in-law, Carol and Deborah; brother-in-law, Stephen (Monica) Lostritto, Sr.; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, George, Jr. and Stewart.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Rd., Orange. Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced; only 25 people will be allowed in at a time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Volunteer Fire Department. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
