MacFarlane, Jr, Leslie Clark

Leslie C. MacFarlane Jr., formerly of East Lyme, passed peacefully into eternal life at Watrous Nursing Center in Madison on Monday, July 8, 2019. Clark was born in St. Petersburg, Florida on March 5, 1927, son of the late Leslie Clark and Kathryn McFee MacFarlane. He was the devoted widower of Elsie MacFarlane, beloved father and father-in-law of Kathryn and Terrence Moran of Guilford, cherished grandfather of Courtney Moran Fratta and proud great-grandfather of Brandon and Anna Fratta of Northford. He is also survived by his sister Betsy Bryan of St. Petersburg, Florida and several nieces and nephews. Clark proudly and faithfully served his country in the U.S. Navy.

Clark was a Quality Control Inspector at United Nuclear Corporation in Uncasville until his retirement. He and Elsie spent several weeks each summer in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, where he spent summers as a child. After retirement, he and Elsie spent winters in Florida and continued their trips to the White Mountains.

Clark was a voracious reader. His vast personal library reflected his varied interests in religion, American and naval history, photography, literature, and the culinary world. He had an intense intellectual curiosity, and loved the beauty, power, and diversity of words. His discovery of the Internet some thirty years ago fueled his hobby as a researcher and collector of facts. "The Web", as he called it, allowed him to remain connected to his home town and also presented him with endless opportunities to follow his many interests, browsing "the Web" most every day until right before his death. Extremely proud of his Scottish heritage, he became an expert on Scottish and the MacFarlane clan history.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks and deepest gratitude to the entire dedicated staff of Watrous Nursing Center for the loving and compassionate care given to "Mac", bringing quality and happiness to him in his final years.

Friends are invited to Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 13 at 9:30 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial with Military Honors will follow Mass in St. George Cemetery, Hubbard Rd, Guilford. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 11, 2019