Jones-Lennox, Leslie
Leslie Ann Jones-Lennox, 66, of Guilford passed away Sunday, October 27 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford due to cancer complications. Born February 10, 1953, in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leslie John "Bud" Jones and Sally McGinnis Jones Rodgers.
Leslie was a caring and loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend who found beauty in all people and in everyday life. As the small business owner of STITCHES, a workroom established in 1985, Leslie crafted decor, such as window treatments and accent pillows, for homes and designers across Connecticut. She was an ardent theatre and music lover, as well as a former community theater actress, singer, and dancer. Leslie was drawn to the water and spent warm weather days on the beach or sailing with her husband on the Long Island Sound.
She is survived by her loving husband, Clifford, two siblings, David Jones of Warrendale, PA and Kathy Jones-Rymer of Bolivia, NC, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor in support of Connecticut Hospice and Smilow Cancer Center. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at First Congregational Church, 122 Broad St., Guilford on November 16, 2019, at 1:00 PM. Reception to follow in the church Fellowship Hall.
Published in Shoreline Times on Nov. 15, 2019