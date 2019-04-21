New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Pinkleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Mitnick Pinkleton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leslie Mitnick Pinkleton Obituary
Pinkleton, Leslie Mitnick
Leslie Mitnick Pinkleton of Wallingford CT passed away on April 19. She was the beloved mother of Alicia Pinkleton and Becca Pinkleton, beloved sister of Renee Mitnick Hausman (Arthur Hausman Jr.) and Luke Mitnick. Leslie also leaves behind her three nephews, Artie, Kyle and Dale Hausman and grand niece Ava Grace. She was predeceased by her mother and father Larry and Carol Mitnick. She was devoted to her beloved Siberian Husky Shadow. Leslie touched so many lives with her wittiness and sharp sense of humor. Funeral service will be held Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 o'clock at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St. New Haven. www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Download Now