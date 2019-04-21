|
|
Pinkleton, Leslie Mitnick
Leslie Mitnick Pinkleton of Wallingford CT passed away on April 19. She was the beloved mother of Alicia Pinkleton and Becca Pinkleton, beloved sister of Renee Mitnick Hausman (Arthur Hausman Jr.) and Luke Mitnick. Leslie also leaves behind her three nephews, Artie, Kyle and Dale Hausman and grand niece Ava Grace. She was predeceased by her mother and father Larry and Carol Mitnick. She was devoted to her beloved Siberian Husky Shadow. Leslie touched so many lives with her wittiness and sharp sense of humor. Funeral service will be held Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 o'clock at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St. New Haven. www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2019