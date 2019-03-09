Margolis, Lester E.

Lester E. Margolis, 92, of 200 Leeder Hill Dr., Hamden, devoted husband of 71 years to Bernice (Levine) Margolis, died at Yale-New Haven Hospital on March 5, 2019. Born in New Haven, July 24, 1926, he was a son of the late Louis & Diane (Bailin) Margolis. Beloved Father of Lauren Ortman (Dr. William) of Hamden, Debra Epstein (Richard) of Milford, and David Margolis (Jill Nathanson) of Hamden. Dear brother of Allan Margolis (Mae) of Wallingford and the late Estelle Miller. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer and Rob Morin, Kimberly and Jonathan Runyan, Matthew and Katherine Jenq, Kate and Adam Fierman, Emily Epstein, Herbie and Michelle Epstein, Leah and Ben Nathan, Dena and Jared Kutner, Joanie Margolis and the late Samuel Adam Margolis. Also survived by 16 treasured great-grandchildren.

Private Funeral Services were held at Temple Beth Sholom, Hamden on Friday, March 8th with Interment following at the Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, New Haven. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Food 4 Kids, c/o Jewish Family Service, 1440 Whalley Ave., New Haven, CT 06515 or to the Jewish Cemetery Assoc. of Greater New Haven, 360 Amity Rd., Woodbridge, CT 06525 or to Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517. A Period of mourning will be observed at 200 Leeder Hill Dr., Hamden on Saturday 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., at 18 Woodstock Rd., Hamden on Sunday & Monday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m & 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. and at 21 Abigail St., Milford on Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. & 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Funeral Arrangements were in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To leave a message of condolence or to sign an online registry book please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 9, 2019