New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Shiva
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
200 Leeder Hill Dr.
Hamden, CT
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
18 Woodstock Rd
Hamden, CT
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
18 Woodstock Rd
Hamden, CT
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
18 Woodstock Rd.
Hamden, CT
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
18 Woodstock Rd.
Hamden, CT
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
21 Abigail St.
Milford, CT
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
21 Abigail St.
Milford, CT
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
21 Abigail St.
Milford, CT
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
21 Abigail St.
Milford, CT
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
21 Abigail St.
Milford, CT
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
21 Abigail St.
Milford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Margolis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester E. Margolis


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lester E. Margolis Obituary
Margolis, Lester E.
Lester E. Margolis, 92, of 200 Leeder Hill Dr., Hamden, devoted husband of 71 years to Bernice (Levine) Margolis, died at Yale-New Haven Hospital on March 5, 2019. Born in New Haven, July 24, 1926, he was a son of the late Louis & Diane (Bailin) Margolis. Beloved Father of Lauren Ortman (Dr. William) of Hamden, Debra Epstein (Richard) of Milford, and David Margolis (Jill Nathanson) of Hamden. Dear brother of Allan Margolis (Mae) of Wallingford and the late Estelle Miller. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer and Rob Morin, Kimberly and Jonathan Runyan, Matthew and Katherine Jenq, Kate and Adam Fierman, Emily Epstein, Herbie and Michelle Epstein, Leah and Ben Nathan, Dena and Jared Kutner, Joanie Margolis and the late Samuel Adam Margolis. Also survived by 16 treasured great-grandchildren.
Private Funeral Services were held at Temple Beth Sholom, Hamden on Friday, March 8th with Interment following at the Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, New Haven. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Food 4 Kids, c/o Jewish Family Service, 1440 Whalley Ave., New Haven, CT 06515 or to the Jewish Cemetery Assoc. of Greater New Haven, 360 Amity Rd., Woodbridge, CT 06525 or to Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517. A Period of mourning will be observed at 200 Leeder Hill Dr., Hamden on Saturday 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., at 18 Woodstock Rd., Hamden on Sunday & Monday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m & 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. and at 21 Abigail St., Milford on Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. & 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Funeral Arrangements were in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To leave a message of condolence or to sign an online registry book please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Download Now