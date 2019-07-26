New Haven Register Obituaries
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Wake
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
Love Chapel Deliverance Church
1654 Front St.
Georgetown, SC
View Map
Resources
1950 - 2019
Lester Frasier Obituary
Frasier, Lester
Lester Carlos Frasier, 69 of New Haven passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019. He was born in Georgetown, SC May 24, 1950; son of Lawrence and Elizabeth Canteen Frasier. He is survived by his brothers Ernest (Cynthia) of Pawleys Island, SC; Richard (Avis) of Georgetown, SC & Larry (Deborah) of Hamden, CT. Predeceased by his brother Eddie Frasier. A wake will be held Mon., July 29, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Funeral services will be held Aug. 2, 2019 at Love Chapel Deliverance Church, 1654 Front St., Georgetown, SC 29440. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Frasier family, please visit www.mcclanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 28, 2019
