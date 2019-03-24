New Haven Register Obituaries
Rusconi, Lew M.
Lew M. Rusconi, 35, of Northford, passed away at home on March 22, 2019. Lew was born in New Haven on December 18, 1983, the son of Charlene (Rayner) Rusconi and the late Mark Rusconi. Lew was a graduate of North Branford High School and later continued his education at Porter and Chester Institute. Lew worked as a Low Voltage Electrician at Cyclone Home Systems for 10 years. He is survived by his mother, Charlene (Rayner) Rusconi; his sister, Linda Rusconi; his grandparents, Rose Rusconi and Harold and Beatrice Rayner; his nephews, Michael, Jr. and Jesse Pellegrino; his many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his best friend, Michael Capasso. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Lewis Rusconi. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019
