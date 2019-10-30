|
|
Borelli, Sr, Lewis
Lewis S. Borrelli, Sr., 79, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Eileen Trunik Borrelli. Lou was born in Hamden on September 12, 1940 and was the son of the late Anthony and Sylvia Raccio Borrelli. He was a farmer all his life on his family's farm and was very active with many North Haven Town Committees including the North Haven Republican Town Committee. Father of Lewis (Dolores) Borrelli, Jr., Thomas (Roseanne) Borrelli and Joseph (Joan) Borrelli. Grandfather of Laura, Stephen, Savannah, Kyle, Mark and Luis. Great-grandfather of Pablo. Brother of Anthony (Dolores) Borrelli, Steven (Maryann) Borrelli, Robert (Mary) Borrelli, Harold (Rose) Borrelli and Sylvia (Richard) Porylo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Sunday from 2 to 5 pm at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to the Office at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Monday morning at 9:45 and may follow the funeral procession to the graveside for a 10:00 service. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 31, 2019