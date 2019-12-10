|
Davis, Lewis
Dr. Lewis Davis, a retired educator, philanthropist and community servant, of North Branford, Conn., passed away on December 8, 2019. Lewis was born in Gadsden, South Carolina. He was one of seven children born to the late Reverend Clem and Margaret Davis. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Allen University, Master of Arts degree from Atlanta University, now Clark Atlanta University, and a Master of Science degree in Counseling and a Sixth Year Certificate in Administration and Supervision from Southern Connecticut State University. He also attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst, completing coursework toward a Doctor of Science degree. Allen University bestowed the honor of Doctor of Humane Letters Degree to Lewis in 2007. Lewis spent his 38-year education career in one county in North Carolina and the New Haven Public School System. He taught at Troup Junior High School, James Hillhouse High School, where he also served as an assistant softball coach, as well as Roberto Clemente Middle School. He retired from Troup as a guidance counselor. Lewis served in leadership roles within his church home of more than 50 years, Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church in Hamden, Conn. He was a member of the Deacon Board, and previously served on the Trustee Board and Men's Club. He was a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and the NAACP. He was a member of Oriental Lodge #6, a 33rd Degree Mason, Prince Hall Affiliation, and the East Rock Lodge Elks No.141, IBPOE. Lewis leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, Catherine Barrett Davis, as well as his children: Amin Davis (Tamara); Ayana Davis Hernandez (Bryant); Tyrone Boykin (Patricia), and Matasha James (Wallace). He was the grandfather of seven and great grandfather of 14. His four living siblings and in-laws are: James Davis (Irma Jean), Helen Williams (Cornell), Sam Shiver and Sally T. Peay-Griffin, and sister-in-law Evelyn Davis and brother-in-law Eddie Bowman. He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Ronnie D. Tucker, and four of his siblings: Clem Davis, Jr.; John Prince Davis; Ethel D. Bowman; and Herbert Davis.
A viewing and the Omega Chapter service for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and other fraternal services for the Prince Hall Masons and Elks Lodge will take place on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight Street, New Haven, CT 06511. On Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church, 425 Newhall Street, Hamden, CT 06517, a second viewing will be held from 8:00-9:00 p.m., followed by a celebration of life tribute at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to either of the following: , c/o Dr. Lewis Davis Memorial Fund, or Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church c/o Scholarship Fund. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 11, 2019