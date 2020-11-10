PATERNOSTER, LEWIS ROBERTLewis Robert Paternoster, 63, of Northford, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 37 years to Betty Jo Sibley Paternoster. Lewis was born in Bridgeport on February 1, 1957 and was the son of the late Robert and Muriel Alain Paternoster. Lewis had a varied working career that included Sikorsky Aircraft and life insurance sales. He settled into the home fashions industry in the late 80's where he worked in sales for F Schumacher & Company of NYC and most recently at Thibaut of New Jersey. Lew has connections locally and regionally -throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions with co-workers and customers of both companies that span 30 years. Lewis was a member of the North Branford Town Counsel, a previous Board of Education member, a one-time Justice of the Peace and currently a part-time employee of the North Branford Parks & Recreation Department. Lew's family would especially like to thank the North Branford Town Council by approving the building of a new high school with Lew's yes vote in abstentia. Lew volunteered for many town-wide activities over the years with a big focus on the Town's annual Potato Fest Event. #POCOParkingCrew. He enjoyed coaching basketball, soccer, and baseball for various youth teams in North Branford the entire time his children attended school. Lew also continued to coach, umpire and referee the same sports for many additional years. He and his wife spent time finding homes for many animals and would even foster them if needed. Lewis is an organ donor with the New England Organ Bank where we hope we will be able to recognize Lew in others.Lewis is survived by his children, Brittany, Nicholas and Hailey Paternoster. He is brother of Lisa Kiley and the late Donna D'Amico, stepbrother of Scott Glum, Jessica Brown and the late Cindy LaFountaine. He is also survived by his stepmother Lynn Paternoster.Lew has many of cousins, nieces, and nephews across the nation with one of his favorites, Joel D'Amico, always working to keep him laughing.The visiting hours will be on Friday Nov. 13th from 4 to 8 PM at the The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to North Branford Education Foundation/NBHS Building Project, P.O. Box 504, Northford, CT 06472.