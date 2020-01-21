|
Warner, Lewis
Lewis Warner, 82, of Durham, died peacefully at Middlesex Hospice on January 17th. He Was born in New Haven and had worked in the local First National stores and spent the years until his retirement in the food business.
He leaves to miss him his wife of 61 years Joyce Warner, a daughter JoAnn White (David), a sister Marie Warner and grandson Jonathan White (Michelle), was predeceased by daughter Kathleen Warner and his parents Lewis and Maria Warner. He also leaves cousins and several nieces and nephews. At his request there are no funeral services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
D' Angelo Funeral Home Middletown is handling arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 22, 2020