Baldelli, Lidia (Besagni)Lidia Baldelli, 93, passed away peacefully at her home July 25, 2020. She was wife and soulmate of the late Renato Baldelli and the beloved daughter of Giovanni and Anita (Faccini) Besagni.Born on March 19, 1927, Lidia grew up in London, England, in Clerkenwell, where she and her family centered life around St. Peter's Italian Church. She often told many funny and heart-wrenching stories about her family and friends… the war effort, sirens warning of the bombings to come, the conditions in the London Tube used as bomb shelters, and her "can do" attitude (she still went to pubs with the girls, rushing in heals through debris to have a good time out!). Lidia came to America from London on a prop plane as a "war bride" at the age of 18 to marry an American soldier she had met in London. The marriage did not happen. Sponsored by a friend from London she moved to Bridgeport, CT where she met the love of her life, Renato, on the dance floor of the Pleasure Beach Ballroom, where they danced to the swing music of the Big Band orchestras. Dancing became a lifelong passion for both.Lidia was a gregarious, independent, hardworking, and caring person, who always had a smile for people she met. Her family and friends valued her loyalty, wit, Cockney British accent, Italian good looks, and international background.She enjoyed traveling and new experiences; her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and simply meeting people from all walks of life. Despite life's challenges, she never lost her upbeat attitude. She loved living the experience.Lidia is survived by her daughter, Linda (Ross) Lawrence; her sons, Alfred (Helen) Baldelli and Raymond (Ronald) Baldelli, her six grandchildren; her four great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews. One of ten children, she was predeceased by three brothers, Renaldo, Remo, and Bruno and three sisters, Rita, Ines, and Olga. Her surviving siblings are Pino, Maria, Dorina, and Giovanni.Family and friends may call on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. Church and Graveside services will be for family only. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gabriel Church (St. Raphael Parish) 26 Broadway, Milford, CT on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. and interment will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby, CT. Arrival at the cemetery is anticipated to be approximately 12 p.m.