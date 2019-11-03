New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Cong. B'nai Jacob
75 Rimmon Rd.
Woodbridge, CT
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
22 Country Club Dr.
Woodbridge, CT
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
22 Country Club Dr.
Woodbridge, CT
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
22 Country Club Dr.
Woodbridge, CT
View Map
Lillian Bergman


1936 - 2019
Lillian Bergman Obituary
Bergman, Lillian
Lillian (Pollack) Bergman, 83, of Country Club Dr., Woodbridge, Connecticut. Devoted wife of 55 years to Stanley Bergman, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, July 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Hannah S. Pollack, youngest of 7 siblings and survived by her brother Prof. Solomon Pollack, Emeritus of the University of Pennsylvania. Beloved Mother of Frank Bergman and Lisa Goldenberg and Mother-in-law of Suzanne Bergman and Brian Goldenberg. She is the cherished grandmother of Evan, Sydney, Alex, and Jonny.
Lillian was a warm, generous friend and an amazing, independent woman. She attended NYU where she received her undergraduate degree and went on to receive her Master's Degree in Psychology and Human Resources from the University of New Haven. Lillian served on the Woodbridge Board of Education for 9 years and was the chairperson of the board for 2 years. She also served as Public Relations Director of the Woodbridge public library. As a pastime, she enjoyed sculpting and creating art based on cherished family memories.
Funeral Services at Cong. B'nai Jacob, 75 Rimmon Rd., Woodbridge MONDAY at 2:30 p.m. with Interment Services to follow at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven. Memorial Contributions will be sent to the Alzheimer's Disease Assoc. For online donations, visit: Lillian's Alz Donation Page In addition, a Period of Mourning will be observed at 22 Country Club Dr., Woodbridge on Monday, 6:30-8 p.m and Tuesday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Funeral Arrangements in the care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 4, 2019
