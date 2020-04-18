|
Henderson, Lillian C.
Lillian Cynthia (Day) Henderson, age 89, of West Haven passed away on April 14, 2020 at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven. She was the beloved wife of the late Wendell Keith Henderson. She was born on July 21, 1930 in Presque Isle, Maine to the late Albion and Eva (Coffin) Day. She graduated from Presque Isle High School, class of 1950. She enjoyed playing bingo, making artwork, doing word puzzles and watching game shows. She also was a former West Haven Senior of the Year for all her volunteer work at Surfside Senior Housing. She is survived by her two sons, Wendell Keith (Catherine) Henderson Jr.; and David Wayne (Karen) Henderson, both of West Haven; one sister, Bess Day of New Haven; two grandchildren, Kaylyn Henderson of Chicago, IL; and Brian (Megan) Henderson of Meriden, CT; and four great grandchildren, Michael, Gabriel, Benjamin and Skylar Henderson. Mrs. Henderson was predeceased by brothers, Albion Levi Day Jr.; Omar Leonard Day; Henry Maurice Day; and sister Eva Helen Day. She also leaves many sister in-laws, brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020