|
|
Novak, Lillian F.
Lillian F. Novak, age 92, of West Haven, beloved wife of the late Felix Novak, entered into peaceful rest on April 21, 2020, at Apple Rehab -- West Haven. She was born on September 12, 1927 in New Haven, a daughter of the late Valentino and Annunziata Zampa Forchielli. Lillian is survived by her devoted children, Philip Novak and his wife Patricia, of West Haven, and Leslie Ann Frame and her husband, James, of Charleston, WV. Nana Lil is also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Jacqueline (Patrick) DeChamps, Christina (Douglas) DeGennaro, and Benton, Noelle and Lily Frame, and her precious great-grandchildren, Emilia and Liam DeChamps, and Rory, Reagan and Riley DeGennaro. Lillian was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Emilio Forchielli, twin sisters, Thelma Weinrib and Helen Ritter, as well as her special sister-in-law, Emily Ciampini. Nana Lil was a wonderful, nurturing matriarch to her entire family, and made each and every one feel loved and special. She prided herself on knitting and crocheting for her family. Lil cooked scrumptious birthday meals for her family, and they were second to none. Lillian retired from Western Electric in 1982, and was a lifelong member of the West Haven Italian American Club, and especially loved her Tuesday afternoon bingo games with her friends. Lillian's family would like to thank the entire staff at Apple Rehab and Vitas, for their loving care.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, and for the health and safety of Lillian's family, all services will be private. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020