Kudej, Lillian G.
Lillian Gensicki Kudej, 92, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully November 10, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Edward Kudej. Lillian was born February 17, 1928 in New Haven, a daughter of the late Stanley and Helen Krzeszewski Gensicki. She had worked as an assembler for Stanley Judd for many years. Cherished mother of Elaine Myers, Diane (Paul) Wishnafski and Patricia Lynn Teague. Grandmother of Kelly (Marc) Mikulski. Great grandmother "GG" of Evan William and Meghan Lillian Mikulski. Sister of Thaddeus Gensicki and the late Helen Pietrowski, Claire, Edward, Helen and Roman Gensicki. Lillian is also survived by her nieces and nephews Sally Monahan, Catherine Gensicki, Sharon Fischer, Leslie (Michael) Milia, Barbara Renckowski, and Dr. Edward (Kim) Gensicki. Her family would like to thank the staff at Hartford Healthcare Midstate Medical Center for their care and compassion. Lillian was so proud of "her Joe" who served the United States during WWII in Northern France and the Rhineland of Central Europe, receiving the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal and the Theatre Campaign Ribbon. May they now be happy together again in peace.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Saturday at All Saints Cemetery at 11 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery office at 10:45. Masks and social distancing are required. There will be no visiting hours. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Department of Veterans' Affairs Memorial Fund, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Sign the online guestbook for Lillian at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com