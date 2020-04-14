|
Angelo, Lillian J. (Platino)
Angelo, Lillian Josephine Platino "Lily", 102 years old of Hamden and Old Saybrook passed peacefully at Apple Rehab on April 9, 2020. Born in New Haven on April 1, 1918, she was the daughter of Felix and Amelia Martinetto Platino. She was married for 66 years to the late Louis Angelo. She is survived by her daughter, Judy, and son-in-law David, of Old Saybrook. Predeceased by her son Robert, her twin sister Esther Parri Bogue and brother Charles Platino. "Nonie" was so proud of her grandchildren Kim Kelly (Michael), Michele Mathews (Billy),Dana Angelo White (Zach) and Christopher Angelo (Michelle) She would love to hear stories about her great-grandchildren, Liam, Morgan and Ryan Mathews, Nathan and Sophia Kelly, Maddy, Charlie and Isla White, Lila and Alexander Angelo. She also leaves behind daughter-in-law Lori Angelo Viets, many lifelong friends, and new friends from Apple Rehab. She had many accomplishments in her long life. She was proprietor of a beauty salon, and together with her husband owned and operated a Luncheonette, Haberdashery, and Liquor Store. She volunteered at the Hospital of St. Raphaels for over 20 years. She was an accomplished artist, always making amazing crafts. She loved to cook, sew, golf and most of all to dance with the Twilight Tappers. We are eternally grateful for all the Aides, Nurses and Entire Staff at Apple Rehab, Old Saybrook. They were wonderful to her and truly made her feel like family. Funeral Services will be private, arrangements are in the care of Swan Funeral home.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020