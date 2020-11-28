Kwalek, Lillian "Patty" (Culmo)
Lillian "Patty" Kwalek, age 79, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Health Park Hospital in Ft. Myers, FL, following a short illness. She was the beloved wife of Eugene J. Kwalek for 52 years. Patty was born in Derby on June 4, 1941, daughter of the late Angelo and Lillian Mezzatesta Culmo. She grew up in Ansonia and then resided in Shelton until retiring to Florida 10 years ago. Patty was first employed as a secretary at Sikorsky Aircraft, then spent 16 years as an active stay-at-home mom, before returning to work as a receptionist/assistant for Dr. Gell, Endodontist in Derby. In her retirement, she truly enjoyed volunteering her time in Florida for both Lee Health and a soup kitchen in Estero. Patty was full of love and joy, usually greeting family, friends and strangers alike with a warm smile and a big hug. She was happiest when spending time with her family and friends, whether it be gathering for holidays, celebrating events, enjoying a vacation, sharing pizza, hanging out at the beach/pool, dancing in the kitchen or going to see a show. She was silly and fun, a true gem who never forgot a birthday or anniversary, always sending the sweetest card days in advance to let you know she was thinking of you. In addition to her husband Gene, Patty (Mom/Gram/Mema) will be deeply missed and her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Tracy J. Regan (Christopher) of N. Easton, MA, her son James P. Kwalek (Shelley) of N. Branford and stepson Robert E. Kwalek (Donna) of Shelton, grandchildren, Matt Regan, Tommy Regan, Elyssa Barreto, Rachel Kwalek, Jaimee Kwalek, Mia Kwalek, Brittany Palladino (Nick) and Tyler Kwalek, great-granddaughter, Ava Palladino, brothers, Angelo "Jr." Culmo of Albany, NY and Eric Culmo of Rotonda, FL, sister, Connie Kolakowski of Ansonia and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Fred "Pop", Sam and James Culmo and a sister, Millie Culmo. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial. Masks and physical distancing will be strictly enforced. Due to the health concerns of others, there will be no public visiting hours. Interment will immediately follow Mass in Mount Saint Peter Cemetery in Derby. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. When allowable, a proper celebration of Patty's life will be planned and announced by her family. To sign Patty's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
.