|
|
Rosadini, Lillian
Lillian Rosadini, 104, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019. She was born in Avon on June 19, 1915 to the late Sabatino and Maria Buracchi Salvadori. At age 7, her family moved to the house her father built in Mt. Carmel, where she lived for 97 years until her death. Lillian took pride in being a housewife, a mother, and a bookkeeper for her husband's business. She worked on her farm into her 90's and loved to read, take walks, and grow flowers. She was a kind, patient, and selfless person. Lillian was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Guido Rosadini. She will be lovingly remembered by her children and their spouses, Linda and Robert Mordecai of Hamden, Nancy and Fred Morcaldi of North Haven, and Carol Rosadini of Hamden, with whom she resided; grandchildren, Donald, Charles, and Jason Rosadini; and great-grandchildren, Luke, Lily, and John Rosadini. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Donald Rosadini; and her siblings, Raymond Salvadori, Rose Giannini, and Annie Banelli.
Friends are invited to visit with her family on Monday, October 21st from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., followed by her burial in Center Cemetery, North Haven. To send condolences to her family, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019