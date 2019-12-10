New Haven Register Obituaries
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Lillian Sparago Obituary
Sparago, Lillian
Lillian Sparago, 96, of West Haven entered into rest on December 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late Jerry P. Sparago. Lillian's family includes her sons Peter & wife Marion, Richard Sparago, son-in-law Roy Pilletere, 7 grandchildren Jennifer & James Kubicza, Chrisanne & Brian Wnek, Jessica Sparago & Stephen Proulx, Roy Jerry Pilletere, Ellen & Jeffrey Limauro, Madison Sparago, Emily Sparago & 2 great grandsons Lincoln & Cole Kubicza. She was predeceased by her infant son Joseph, daughter Marianne Pilletere, 6 sisters & 4 brothers.
Visitation will take place on Friday, from 9 to 10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Lawrence Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation or to the . To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 11, 2019
