Barker, Lincoln A.

Lincoln A. Barker, 94, of New Haven, entered eternal rest on May 17, 2019. He was the widower of Nancy C. Barker. Mr. Barker was born in Loganville, GA on April 23, 1925, a son of the late Sylvester Barker, Sr. and Josephine Hammond Barker. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army and prior to retirement, he was employed in the Steel Mill Industry as a Grinder. Lincoln leaves to cherish loving memories, daughters, Kathleen Mazyck and Bertha Ruth Brooks; sisters, Doris Chadwick (Thomas) and Lessie Askew (Cecil); grandchildren, Tyrone Barker and Jermaine and Tavares Mazyck; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Barker; and brothers, Louis, Sylvester Jr., James, Matthew, Otha and Phillip Barker.

A celebration of Mr. Barker's life and legacy will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2019