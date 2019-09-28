New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Suchy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda A (Vitelli) Suchy


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda A (Vitelli) Suchy Obituary
Suchy, Linda A, (Vitelli)
Linda A. Vitelli Suchy, of West Haven passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 27, 2019. Born in New Haven on December 29, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Rose DiNicola Vitelli. Linda is survived by her husband Robert, son Jeffrey and his wife, Kelly and 4 grandchildren who she adored, Justen, Matthew, Gabriella and Nicholas. She also leaves behind her brother, Sal Vitelli and his wife, Terry, and their sons Scott, wife Ashleigh, and Greg. She was a graduate of Hillhouse High School. Linda worked at several health care facilities, and banks in the local area. She was an excellent cook, avid Yankees fan, and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 1 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at West Haven Funeral Home on the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate a Mass of Christian burial at St. Lawrence Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Donations may be made to , . To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now