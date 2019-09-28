|
|
Suchy, Linda A, (Vitelli)
Linda A. Vitelli Suchy, of West Haven passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 27, 2019. Born in New Haven on December 29, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Rose DiNicola Vitelli. Linda is survived by her husband Robert, son Jeffrey and his wife, Kelly and 4 grandchildren who she adored, Justen, Matthew, Gabriella and Nicholas. She also leaves behind her brother, Sal Vitelli and his wife, Terry, and their sons Scott, wife Ashleigh, and Greg. She was a graduate of Hillhouse High School. Linda worked at several health care facilities, and banks in the local area. She was an excellent cook, avid Yankees fan, and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 1 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at West Haven Funeral Home on the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate a Mass of Christian burial at St. Lawrence Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Donations may be made to , . To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019